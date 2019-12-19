EL CAJON DESIGNATES HALL FAMILY RANCH HOUSE AS LOCAL HISTORIC RESOURCE

Source: City of El Cajon

December 19, 2019 (El Cajon) -- On Tuesday, December 10th, the El Cajon City Council approved designation of the Hall Family Ranch House, built in 1886, as a local historic resource. The property includes a single-family residence with a detached garage located on Provo Street in El Cajon. The 133-year-old home features a Folk Victorian architectural style.

J.P.R., the original architect and owner of the property, was a prominent local figure who had significant achievements in agriculture, politics, education, and construction. Charlotte Hall’s family was also prominent and recognized for their dedication to the educational and economic development of El Cajon.

Scott and Sherri Strothers, the current residents and property owners, hired Johnson & Johnson Architecture to prepare a historic nomination report. Sarai Johnson, an architectural historian, and Paul Johnson, a preservation architect, identified the Jesse Phillip Rexford (J.P.R.) and Charlotte Hall Family Ranch House as being eligible for historic designation. View photographic survey.

This is El Cajon’s third historic resource. The City Council has also designated The Knox House and The Wieghorst Residence as local historic resources.

