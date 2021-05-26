EL CAJON DINNER AND A CONCERT RETURNS: FRIDAY NIGHTS STARTING JULY 2

By Miriam Raftery
 
May 26, 2021 (El Cajon) – Get ready for some rockin’ hot summer music concerts – with dancing.  El Cajon’s Dinner and a Concert Summer Series returns starting Friday, July 2. Concerts will run each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. from July through October.

The concerts are held in Prescott Promenade Park on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. Bring a picnic or arrive early to dine at one of the many restaurants nearby.  

 
The events are hosted by Downtown El Cajon Business Partners and will follow all pandemic safety measures and regulations in effect at the time of each show, according to the website.
 
See the 2021 lineup booked to date at https://downtownelcajon.com/dinner-and-a-concert-shows/.
 
The bands lined up for July and August are: 
 

