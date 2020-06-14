EL CAJON FIRE KILLS TWO DOGS; THC EXTRACTION LAB FOUND ON SITE

By Miriam Raftery

June 14, 2020 (El Cajon) – A fire last Wednesday that killed two dogs at 1660 Via Elisa in El Cajon started in the bedroom and back deck. The cause is “most likely accidental,” with “no evidence of a criminal cause” despite a THC butane oil extraction lab found on the premises, says Greg Hampton with the San Diego Sheriff’s department.

Extensive damage to the area made locating the exact area of origin very difficult, Hampton says, adding that the investigation into the fire’s cause is continuing. In addition, the Drug Enforcement Agency is also investigating due to the findings of the Narcotics Taskforce.

The two dogs that perished may have been service dogs, Hampton adds.


