EL CAJON FOODIE FEST OCT. 9 OFFERS TASTES OF UP TO 40 RESTAURANTS

East County News Service

September 3, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Foodie Fest aims to reignite the City of El Cajon restaurant/food services industry while celebrating the community’s diversity, supporting a major local non-profit and increasing a presence in Downtown El Cajon. The event will be hosted on Saturday, October 9, 4:00-8:00 p.m.



Pre-event ticket sales are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/el-cajon-foodie-fest-tickets-167003430757.

Pre-event ticket costs will be $4 youth ages 2-12 years and $8 for 13 years to adult. Day of ticket sales (while supplies last) will be $5 youth ages 2-12 years and $10 for 13 years to adult. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold.

The San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce will feature up to 40 restaurants, catering services and food trucks for tasters for all the ticket holders.



The Downtown El Cajon Business Partners will feature entertainment for free to all that will be a regional draw. The St. Madeline Sophie Center will feature free arts and crafts for all ages.