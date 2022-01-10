EL CAJON TO HOST FOURTH REDISTRICTING HEARING JANUARY 22 TO CONSIDER DRAFT MAPS; DEADLINE TO SUBMIT MAPS IS JANUARY 14

Source: City of El Cajon

Photo: El Cajon, CC by SA

January 10, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The El Cajon City Council is hosting its fourth Redistricting Hearing on Saturday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. at El Cajon Valley High School, located at 1035 East Madison Avenue, in El Cajon. Redistricting is the process of adjusting City Council voting districts, following the US Census, to ensure that each district has roughly the same number of residents.

During the hearing, City staff will provide an overview of the redistricting process, discuss submitted draft maps, and potentially select the City’s next City Council District Election Map.

Draft maps will be accepted until January 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. To create, submit, or view submitted draft maps, visit www.elcajon.gov/redistricting. Maps can also be submitted by email at redistricting@elcajon.gov.

Translated information including presentations, tutorials, and flyers, can be found on the City’s website. Materials are available in Spanish, Arabic, Somali, Pashto, and Dari. Residents may request an interpreter for the hearing by email at redistricting@elcajon.gov. To learn more, visit www.elcajon.gov/redistricting.

