EL CAJON HOSTS AMERICA ON MAIN STREET MAY 17

East County News Service

May 13, 2025 (El Cajon) -- America on Main Street is also known as El Cajon's Largest Block Party. The event will hosted in Downtown El Cajon on Saturday, May 17. Admission and most activities are free of charge.

America on Main Street is a celebration of the American spirit through appreciation and respect of the many diverse ethnic and historical groups in the community. Highlights include multiple stages of live entertainment, American and ethnic food booths, rides, arts, crafts and display booths, a petting zoo, bounce houses and more,

This entertaining and exciting event is held every year in Downtown El Cajon on East Main Street and Rea Avenue, between Magnolia and Claydelle Avenues.

For more information on this event, please visit the event homepage.