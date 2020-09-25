EL CAJON HOSTS COMMUNITY MEETING TO PLAN FOR HOUSING, ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE AND SAFETY IN GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

September 25, 2020 (El Cajon) – The city of El Cajon is embarking on updates to the Housing and Safety Elements of the General Plan and developing a new Environmental Justice Element. Residents are invited to join in a virtual community meeting on September 29 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss housing needs and the future of housing and community issues.

The meeting will include discussion of community needs for healthy food access, walking and biking, and how to connect to your City.

Below is more information provided by the city:

Help us determine how and where to focus City resources to promote a more equitable community by taking the Environmental Justice Survey.

Ensure your priorities for housing and related services are heard by taking the online survey.



Check out the Housing Element StoryMap. The StoryMap will be updated for project milestones, virtual & physically-distanced outreach events, and includes interactive maps explaining how data and community feedback are incorporated in the update process.

A Housing Element is a plan for housing that is completed on an 8-year cycle. All cities and counties in California must prepare and adopt Housing Elements. The Housing Element will evaluate housing needs, identify sites for new housing, and include proposals or programs to meet housing needs for current and future residents. Click here for more information.

The Safety Element identifies and mitigates risks to people and property in the community due to fires, floods, droughts, earthquakes, landslides, climate changes and other hazards. Click here for more information.

This new element will establish policies that take into account the burdens experienced by disadvantaged communities and reduce the pollution and health risks to those communities by promoting equitable access to healthy food, housing, and recreation. Click here for more information.

Public Outreach

We want to hear from community members about this project. Information on socially-distanced outreach opportunities will be updated on this page. Please contact the planning team at planning@cityofelcajon.us or 619.441.1742.

Meetings

Virtual community meetings were held on August 24 and 25, 2020.

Recorded Presentation

Powerpoint Slides