EL CAJON MAN, 20, SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH CAUSED BY BOULEVARD MOTORIST ON I-8

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

June 18, 2021 (El Cajon) – A collision on I-8 westbound just east of First Street yesterday at 4:50 p.m. has seriously injured an El Cajon man, 20, also causing minor injuries to a Boulevard resident, 64.

According to Officer Jeff Christy with the California Highway Patrol, the El Cajon man was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma that was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Astrovan driven by the Boulevard motorist.

“Westbound traffic ahead of the two drivers began slowing for the normal commute traffic pattern for that time of the day. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to slow for the slowing traffic ahead and allowed the front of his vehicle to collide with the rear of the Toyota,” Officer Christy said. “The force of the impact caused the Toyota to travel in a northwesterly direction where it left the roadway, collided with a freeway perimeter fence and down into a concrete flood canal where it came to rest on its roof within the bottom of the canal.”

The impact caused major injuries to the driver of the Toyota who was subsequently transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by fire personnel. The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene and fully cooperated with investigators.