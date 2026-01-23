El Cajon man arrested for rape, sexual assault with multiple underage teen girls

East County News Service

January 23, 2026 (El Cajon) -- Detectives from the El Cajon Police Department Family Protection Unit have concluded an extensive multi-month investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape, resulting in the arrest of a suspect for numerous serious offenses. On January 21, ECPD arrested Greyson Washborne, alias Thomas Menchaca, 21, of El Cajon.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified three victims who reported that the suspect had committed sexual offenses against them while in relationships.

The suspect has been charged with 14 counts related to sexual offenses and assault, including rape, sodomy, and forcible sexual assault.

“The El Cajon Police Department takes all reports of sexual violence seriously and is committed to thorough investigations to ensure justice for victims and accountability for offenders,” says Sergeant Steven Breakall.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation or Greyson Washborne, AKA Thomas Menchaca, should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311, or to remain anonymous, should contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.