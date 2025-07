East County News Service

July 3, 2025 (El Cajon) – A motorcyclist killed in a solo vehicle collision on June 23 has been identified as Kevin Kim Webb, 46, of El Cajon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, his motorcycle struck a center median on I-8 westbound, east of Greenfield Drive in El Cajon.

Paramedics transported him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he later died of multiple blunt force injuries to his head, trunk and limbs.