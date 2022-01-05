EL CAJON MAN DIES AFTER ROLLOVER CRASH

East County News Service

January 5, 2022 (El Cajon) – Robert Roger Marchand, 71, of El Cajon died at a local hospital of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident December 28 on Interstate 805.

Marchand was driving northbound on I-805 at Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista around 7:02 p.m. when for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered onto the shoulder and down an embanking, landing on the roof.

Witnesses called 911 and paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m.