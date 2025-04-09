EL CAJON MAN DIES IN LAKESIDE ROLLOVER CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

April 9, 2025 (Lakeside) – An El Cajon man, 57, who was not wearing his seatbelt died at the scene of a solo vehicle crash in Lakeside this afternoon.

He was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma westbound on El Monte Rd. about a mile and a half east of Lake Jennings Road when he lost control and struck an embankment, then crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another embankment.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected onto the roadway. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

His passenger, a 41-year-old El Cajon man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation; it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to Officer Jasmine Lopez with the California Highway Patrol.