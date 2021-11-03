EL CAJON MAN DIES, PASSENGER INJURED IN ALPINE CRASH ON I-8

By Miriam Raftery

November 3, 2021 (Alpine) – A rollover crash in Alpine shortly at 12:03 a.m. killed the driver, a 32-year-old El Cajon man, and seriously injured his passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Escondido.

The man was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on I-8 east of Tavern Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

“At this point in the investigation, alcohol and drugs are suspected to have been a factor in this crash,” says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Medical Examiner’s officer after family has been notified.