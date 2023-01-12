EL CAJON MAN IDENTIFIED AS MURDER VICTIM IN LEMON GROVE; THREE TEENS ARRESTED

East County News Service

January 12, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – The victim who was fatally stabbed in Lemon Grove on January 10 has been identified as Vinson Austin, 49, of El Cajon.

Three juveniles have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 16.

“The juveniles did not know Vinson,” says Lieutenant Chris Steffen with the San Diego Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. “The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.”

Deputies responded to a radio call reporting a fight in the 7700 block of North Avenue in Lemon Grove shortly before 10 p.m. on January 10. They found the victim with a stab wound in his lower torso. Austin was transported by paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.