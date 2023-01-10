EL CAJON MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

East County News Service

January 10, 2023 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon man, 49, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on January 7 in North County.

He was driving a 2016 Harley Davison northbound on State Route 79 south of the Riverside County line around 10:30 a.m. when he passed another vehicle on a curve, crossing a double yellow line. As he drove back into the northbound lane, his motorcycle drifted onto the dirt shoulder, where the driver lost control and was ejected, says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was transported to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries. He was wearing proper safety equipment while on his motorcycle; drugs and alcohol were not factors in this collision, Officer Grieshaber says.