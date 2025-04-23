EL CAJON MAY REZONE LAND AS RESIDENTIAL THAT WAS LONG SLATED FOR NEW KAISER HOSPITAL

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Kaiser attorney Jennifer Lynch

April 23, 2025 (El Cajon) – For 23 years, ever since an old medical facility was torn down, Kaiser Permanente has been promising to build a new hospital at its property on Main Street near Greenfield Ave.in El Cajon. Frustrated by the lack of action, the City Council yesterday considered changing the zoning to residential—a proposal that surprised Kaiser representatives.

“We received no notice,” Kaiser representative Skyler Denniston told the Council. “We would like the site developed as a hospital,” he said, adding that Kaiser representatives had just spoken with the City Manager and felt they were making “good progress.” He asked for a 30-day extension of any proposed rezoning.

Mayor Bill Wells indicated that while he was open to an extension of 30 days or more, he wants to see a development agreement to assure that construction will commence soon. “I have no confidence that a hospital will be built within five years,” he said, adding that the vacant property attracts homeless camps and is an eyesore. “Our constituents are screaming at us to do something,” he said.

Kaiser attorney Jennifer Lynch said the proposed rezoning “would violate Kaiser’s right to equal protection,” noting that Kaiser would be the only entity affected by the action. She claimed the proposed rezoning was not about whether a hospital was compatible with housing.

“The city does not own this property, Kaiser does,” she said, adding that notice was not adequate.

The Mayor turned testy in response. “We’re trying to work with you and this is ingenuous,” he told the attorney, adding that the city has received legal advice indicated the city would be within its rights to rezone the property. “A little less aggressive may get you more of what you want,” he told Lynch.

Councilmember Phil Ortiz noted that Kaiser Permanente is a large conglomerate with its names as sponsors on many community groups. But he noted, “After 23 years, we don’t believe it’s going to be a hospital. In 30 days, you’ve got to convince us” that Kaiser wants to be part of the community and build a hospital as long-promised, Ortiz continued. “You have to come through on your word.”

Ortiz noted that patients have long wait times at the nearest emergency room at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where some are treated “in the waiting room,” he said.

The discussion occurred just one day after CBS 8 reported that a pregnant woman is suing Sharp Grossmont because she was initially refused care while in labor and told her to go elsewhere. Her mother drove her back to Grossmont as her pain intensified. According to the suit, when nurses finally put the woman in a wheelchair, the baby’s head had already partially emerged and was crushed, killing the baby.

The tragedy highlights the need for a second hospital to ease overcrowding at Grossmont.

City Manager Graham Mitchell suggested that the Council bring the rezoning proposal back for further discussion on July 8.

Councilmember Gary Kendrick made a motion to agendize the item on July 8; the motion was approved 4-0, with Councilmember Steve Goble recused.