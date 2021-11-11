“This is why we are all here today — to hold the line,” she said into a wireless microphone as the crowd roared.

Organized by the group East County Mamas and Dads For Freedom , the rally saw fiery speeches by Mayor Wells and El Cajon Councilman Phil Ortiz.

Ortiz’s 4-year-old son was at his side. He asked the boy, “What is the role of government?” Son Wesley said, “To protect our liberties.” They stood amid signs that read “If standing up for your kids burns a bridge, I have matches. We ride at dawn,” “Forced injections — what could go wrong?” And “Fauci Kills Dogs. Your kids are next.”

One sign said simply: “Parents call the shots.”

Said Ortiz: “I’m pretty sick and tired of the government telling us what to do…. I don’t co-parent with the government.”

Fellow Republican Wells, an office-holder since 2008 who once led the Grossmont district’s Proposition H Bond Oversight Committee, said people “are waking up to the evil that is taking place in this nation.”

He saw a plot to “replace the freedoms that we have enjoyed, the freedoms that we fought for … and replace those with democratic socialism, socialism, communism — it’s all the same thing.”

He continued: “It is totalitarianism and it is designed to take all of the power away from the people, give it to a small minority of people at the top and make you subjects. This is all designed to make you serfs and for you to stay in your place, do what you are told, ask no questions, live with less and be happy about it.”

Decrying a shredding of the Constitution and people’s rights, he said lawlessness is pervading the country.

He urged attendees to attend many governmental meetings and to make their voices heard. Wells is a registered nurse with a doctorate in clinical psychology who notes experience working mostly with the severely mentally ill.

“You have to be willing to make sacrifices to not comply to protect the way of life that you have enjoyed all of your life, if not for yourself, your children and grandchildren.”

Photo, right: another rally was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15.

Councilman Ortiz, a pastor at Foothills Christian Church in El Cajon, offered the rally what he called a tagline: “The right to not get sick doesn’t exist…. You cannot restrict the movement of free and healthy people.”