EL CAJON MOTORCYCLIST ARRAIGNED ON INSURANCE FRAUD; ACCOMPLICE ALSO CHARGED

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC

November 18, 2020 (El Cajon) -- Omar Yousif, 22, of El Cajon, was arraigned on multiple felony counts of insurance fraud Monday after allegedly misrepresenting the timing of a motorcycle collision in order to receive an undeserved insurance payout.

Shanice Davis, 21, was also charged as a co-conspirator for her involvement in the alleged fraud.

An investigation by the San Diego Automobile Insurance Fraud Task Force comprised of the Department of Insurance, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, working with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, revealed that on October 2, 2019, Yousif purchased a new insurance policy for his 2019 Harley Davidson FXFB Motorcycle. Two days later, Yousif and Davis reported that they were in an accident where Yousif’s motorcycle collided into Davis’ vehicle.

“During the claims process, both Yousif and Davis, during a recorded call, stated the collision occurred on October 4. Yousif and Davis had no prior relationship,” states a press release from the California Department of Insurance.

The investigation determined the accident occurred three days before Yousif purchased the new insurance policy and five days before both he and Davis claimed the accident happened. When confronted with the evidence, Yousif admitted the collision occurred on September 29, 2019, before the insurance policy’s inception. Yousif misrepresented the timing of the collision in order to receive an undeserved insurance payout of $1,302, the prosecution alleges.

Yousif was arraigned on November 16, 2020.

Davis will be arraigned during the first week of December. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case.