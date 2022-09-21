EL CAJON OKTOBERFEST STARTS SEPT. 30 FOR TWO WEEKENDS OF GERMAN-STYLE FESTIVITIES

By Miriam Raftery

September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Oktoberfest, the world’s largest folk festival, started more than 200 years ago with the community-wide celebration of a German prince’s wedding. In El Cajon, the German-American Club will host its own authentic Oktoberfest over two weekends: Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9 at the Club’s headquarters, 1017 S. Mollison Ave. in El Cajon.

You’re invited to savor authentic German food, such as bratwurst, ox-on-the-spit, potato salad, potato pancakes, sauerkraut, red cabbage, pretzels, and a variety of German pastries. There’s also a selection of German beers, liquors, and non-alcoholic beverages. TheGuggenbach-Buam band is flown in from Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Dressed in traditional clothing, the band plays German music just as you would hear in the beer gardens in Bavaria. Enjoy songs such as the chicken dance, polkas, waltzes, and famous beer-drinking tunes. Dance or sing along to Oom-pah music.

You can also watch traditional folk dancing performances, compete in games and contests, check out vendor and craft booths, and treat your kids to their own Kids’ Zone.

This event draws thousands and parking is limited, so consider public transit or a ride-sharing service.

There is an admission fee of $15 and options for packages that include food and beverages. For advance tickets and more information, visit http://www.germanclubsandiego.org/portfolio-list/oktoberfest-2022/.