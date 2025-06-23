EL CAJON PAINT CO. MANAGER PLEADS GUILTY TO MISDEMEANOR HIRING OF UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS

Screenshot of video from NBC 7, an ECM news partner Screenshot of video from NBC 7, an ECM news partner

By Miriam Raftery

June 23, 2025 (El Cajon) – Following a workplace raid at San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings in El Cajon in March by federal immigration officers, the company’s former general manager, John Washburn, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor county of hiring undocumented workers.

He was originally charged with a felony conspiracy count of harboring migrants not authorized to work in the United States.

His attorney, Patrick Griffin, indicated that Washburn has lost his job and felt traumatized by the ordeal in which dozens of fully armed agents in SWAT-style gear detained numerous employees, arresting three workers as well as Washburn.

The three workers were charged with felony counts of making false statements on government work authorization forms. Two later pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor counts and were sentenced to time served while awaiting a hearing. The third is fighting his case.

Attorney Griffin questioned why agents staged a military raid at the business, which contracts with the federal government.

“ For what?” he asked. “Mr. Washburn ultimately had all felony charges dismissed and was sentence to a low-level misdemeanor with no formal probation.”