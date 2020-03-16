EL CAJON PARKS AND RECREATION GOES VIRTUAL

East County News Service
April 2, 2020 (El Cajon) — El Cajon’s Parks and Recreation site has set up a Virtual Recreation and Resource Center filled with fun, education and resources through these wild and turbulent times.
Here are a few excerpts; the site is being updated regularly so check back for more ideas:
Click Here For Online Rec Squad Videos
Indoor Activities
Here are a few ideas for staying active indoors.
- Take a Virtual Fitness Class - There are plenty of FREE options online. Here are just a few:
Outdoor Activities
Did you know that even when practicing Social Distancing individuals can still "engage in outdoor activities, provided the individuals comply with the Social Distancing Requirements...such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, hiking and running." Here’s a few ideas (don’t forget your Social Distance rules!).
Visit a local park – El Cajon’s parks are free and still open to the public.
- Walk/run around your neighborhood and say hi (from a distance) to all of your neighbors who are getting outside too.
- Go for a drive.
Stay Connected
Although we’re all social distancing physically, as humans we need to stay connected emotionally. Try one or two of these out every day.
- Call a friend or relative you haven’t spoken to in a while to check in.
- Write a letter.
- Facetime.
- Support a local restaurant - Many restaurants are still open for take out or delivery orders. Support your favorite joints and order food for pick up or try out Grubhub, Doordash or Ubereats and have it brought to you.
- Volunteer - There are many opportunities to volunteer to help those in our community. There are food pantries in El Cajon that may need extra help during this period of high demand. Information on food banks here is the website.
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and make time to unwind.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
- Work on Mindfulness - Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you’re sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress
Exercise your Brain
- Visit San Diego County's Virtual Library - The library has tons of free ebooks ready for your enjoyment.
- Visit The San Diego Public Library's new apps: SDPL To Go makes it easy to find and discover titles manage your account; you can also search for eBooks and eAudiobooks, download titles, and listen to them on CloudLibrary; or search for eAudiobooks, download titles, and listen to them on RBLibrary.
For the Kids (or kids at heart)
- Hold a virtual play date through Facetime.
- Teach a young person how to write and send a letter.
- Take a Virtual Vacation - Explore a National Park using Google Earth! Use Street View to see places like you’re actually there.
- Virtually Ride a ride a Disnyland/DisneyWorld
- Watch a Broadway Show for Free.
- Watch the San Diego Zoo Livecam
- Head to the Scripps Aquarium to view their Kelp Cam.
- Visit one of many museums around the world through their virtual tours.
- Take a mobile tour with The San Diego Museum of Man
- Check out some recycled arts and crafts ideas.
- Check out some “rainy day fun” on Pinterest
- Daily Doodle lessons by Mo Willems
Educational Resources
- Scholastic Learn at Home
- NASA STEM at Home
- KPBS AT-HOME-LEARNING
- KPBS Online Educational Games For Kids
- List of Education Companies Offering Free Subscriptions
- Educational shows on Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, and Prime VideoEducational Resources for the little ones
Educational Resources for Little Ones
- Toddler and preschool ideas at Preschool Inspirations
- Crafts, projects, recipes and more for young children at Funology
- Starfall Phonics Skills
- Read, play games, or hang out with Dr. Seuss
Stay Informed
Be in the Know
Visit these sites for the latest local information regarding COVID-19.
- San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency - This is the lead Agency in San Diego County directing our community’s response to COVID-19.
- City of El Cajon - Scroll to the bottom of the page to view updates.
- Cajon Valley Unified School District - This link will take you to CVUSD dedicated page on COVID-19 info.
- Centers for Disease Control - CDC’s COVID-19 site.
Stay Nourished
Visit these sites for information on food resources.
- San Diego Food Bank - Food programs for all
- CVUSD Student Meal Program - Obtain breakfast and lunch for your child while school is out
- Meals on Wheels - Meal delivery for older adults
For Updates And New Ideas
You can follow El Cajon Rec on Instagram
@elcajonrec
