EL CAJON PARKS AND RECREATION GOES VIRTUAL

April 2, 2020 (El Cajon) — El Cajon’s Parks and Recreation site has set up a Virtual Recreation and Resource Center filled with fun, education and resources through these wild and turbulent times.

Here are a few excerpts; the site is being updated regularly so check back for more ideas:

Click Here For Online Rec Squad Videos

Indoor Activities

Here are a few ideas for staying active indoors.

Take a Virtual Fitness Class - There are plenty of FREE options online. Here are just a few:

o Do Yoga with Me - Free yoga videos

o Fitness Blender - Variety of free videos

o Nike Training Club - App filled with free fitness videos

o Sweat with SELF - Workout Videos Online

• For the Kids

o Fitness Blender for Kids - Free fitness videos

o Cosmic Kids Yoga - Kid friendly videos

Outdoor Activities

Did you know that even when practicing Social Distancing individuals can still "engage in outdoor activities, provided the individuals comply with the Social Distancing Requirements...such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, hiking and running." Here’s a few ideas (don’t forget your Social Distance rules!).

Visit a local park – El Cajon’s parks are free and still open to the public.

Walk/run around your neighborhood and say hi (from a distance) to all of your neighbors who are getting outside too.

Go for a drive.

Stay Connected

Although we’re all social distancing physically, as humans we need to stay connected emotionally. Try one or two of these out every day.

Call a friend or relative you haven’t spoken to in a while to check in.

Write a letter.

Facetime.

Support a local restaurant - Many restaurants are still open for take out or delivery orders. Support your favorite joints and order food for pick up or try out Grubhub , Doordash or Ubereats and have it brought to you.

Volunteer - There are many opportunities to volunteer to help those in our community. There are food pantr ies in El Cajon that may need extra help during this period of high demand. Information on food banks here is the website .

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep and make time to unwind.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Work on Mindfulness - Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you’re sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress

Exercise your Brain

Visit San Diego County's Virtual Library - The library has tons of free ebooks ready for your enjoyment.

Visit The San Diego Public Library's new apps: SDPL To Go makes it easy to find and discover titles manage your account; you can also search for eBooks and eAudiobooks , download titles, and listen to them on CloudLibrary ; or search for eAudiobooks , download titles, and listen to them on RBLibrary .

For the Kids (or kids at heart)

​Educational Resources

​Educational Resources for Little Ones

Toddler and preschool ideas at Preschool Inspirations

Crafts, projects, recipes and more for young children at Funology

Starfall Phonics Skills

Read, play games, or hang out with Dr. Seuss

Stay Informed

Be in the Know

Visit these sites for the latest local information regarding COVID-19.

Stay Nourished

Visit these sites for information on food resources.

San Diego Food Bank - Food programs for all

CVUSD Student Meal Program - Obtain breakfast and lunch for your child while school is out

Meals on Wheels - Meal delivery for older adults

For Updates And New Ideas

