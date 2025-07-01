EL CAJON POLICE ARREST PAROLEE IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM, NARCOTICS AND AMMUNITION

East County News Service
 
July 1, 2025 (El Cajon) -- El Cajon Police Department detectives arrested a parolee in possession of a firearm, narcotics and ammunition on June 26, following a surveillance operation.
 
According to Lieutenant Will Guerin, detectives observed 26-year-old Hector Ruiz Rico standing near a vehicle in a parking lot. placing items into both the trunk and cabin of the vehicle. Detectives recognized Rico as a parolee on active California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole for a robbery conviction.
 
Uniformed El Cajon Police Department officers made contact with Rico at the scene. During a parole compliance search of Rico and the vehicle, officers located a shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Rico, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail.
 
Charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and violating parole terms.
 

