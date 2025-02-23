EL CAJON POLICE ARREST THREE TEENS AFTER PURSUIT IN STOLEN VEHICLE

East County News Service

February 23, 2025 (El Cajon) -- El Cajon Police received an automatic license plate reader (ALPR) notification of a stolen vehicle at 1:37 a.m. Officers quickly located the car, but when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit began. Due to the high speed, police ended the ground pursuit and utilized a Sheriff’s helicopter to track the car for approximately an hour as it traveled through the county.

“The vehicle eventually lost control and came to rest against a wooden pole on Sweetwater Rd. in Chula Vista,” says Lieutenant Mike Murphy with El Cajon Police Dept.

The driver, unable to exit the car through the driver's door, was arrested as he attempted to flee out the passenger door.

The two passengers fled on foot but were later apprehended after being monitored by the helicopter.

All three teens were arrested for auto theft and possession of stolen property and the driver of the car was also charged with evading arrest with wanton disregard for safety.

The driver and one passenger with a previous criminal record were booked into Juvenile Hall, and the other juvenile was released to a parent.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.