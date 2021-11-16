EL CAJON POLICE CHARGE TWO SUSPECTS WITH MURDER OF JAYLIN MOORE

By Miriam Raftery

November 16, 2021 (El Cajon) — On February 26, 24-year-old Jaylin Moore was sleeping in his apartment when he was fatally shot through a bedroom window. Shortly after 4 a.m. Following an eight-month investigation, Lt. Keith MacArthur announced today that El Cajon Police Homicide Detectives have arrested two suspects for murder.

The two suspects, Willie Reginald Williams, 24, and Davarold Jucynn Zeno, 21, were already in jail for unrelated incidents.

Moore’s body was found by his girlfriend approximately seven hours after police received reports of shots fired near Magnolia and Washington, but officers were unable to determine the exact location.

Anyone with additional information about this crime should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.