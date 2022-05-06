EL CAJON POLICE DEPARTMENT SENDS BODY ARMOR AND HELMETS TO UKRAINE

Source: City of El Cajon

Photo: Children’s hospital in Mariupol bombed by Russians, courtesy of Ukrainian Army

May 6, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Last month, the California Office of Emergency Services reached out to local law enforcement agencies throughout the State with a list of equipment needed in Ukraine. This week, the City of El Cajon Police Department donated 45 ballistic vests and 8 ballistic helmets as aid to Ukraine.

The El Cajon Police Department replaces its vests and helmets in compliance with industry standards. The donated equipment had been recently taken out of service.

“Instead of recycling these freshly retired vests and helmets, we had the unique opportunity to send the surplus equipment to Ukraine,” said El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells. “I can’t think of a better way to throw our support behind Ukraine in its efforts to protect the country’s freedom and democracy.”