EL CAJON POLICE DEPT. SEEKS RECRUITS

By Miriam Raftery

August 26, 2020 (El Cajon) – The El Cajon Police Department is looking to hire police officers and recruits.  Applications are being accepted through this Friday, August 28.

“We especially need more Middle Eastern and Arab-speaking officers,” Councilman Gary Kendrick told East County Magazine.

Photo: Recent graduates of the ECPD recruit training academy.


