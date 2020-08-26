EL CAJON POLICE DEPT. SEEKS RECRUITS

By Miriam Raftery

August 26, 2020 (El Cajon) – The El Cajon Police Department is looking to hire police officers and recruits. Applications are being accepted through this Friday, August 28.

“We especially need more Middle Eastern and Arab-speaking officers,” Councilman Gary Kendrick told East County Magazine.

Click the links below for more information, or call (619) 441-1590 with questions.

Also visit www.JoinECPD.net.

Photo: Recent graduates of the ECPD recruit training academy.