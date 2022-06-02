EL CAJON POLICE DOG STABBED WHILE APPREHENDING SUSPECT; OFFICER ALSO ASSAULTED

East County News Service

June 2, 2022 (El Cajon) – An El Cajon Police dog was stabbed in the head yesterday by a knife-wielding suspect who also charged at an officer, says Lt. Nick Sprecco with the El Cajon Police Department.

Around 5:16 p.m., the officer was flagged down by a citizen who said they saw a man slashing tires in the 200 block of Roanoke Ave. “The officer quickly located the suspect and could see he was armed with what appeared to be a 6” steak knife,” Lt. Sprecco says. “The officer followed the suspect and requested additional officers to the area. The suspect, still armed with the knife, charged at an officer before running away towards a high school campus. He refused to stop and officers used less lethal projectiles, which hit the suspect but were ineffective.”

An El Cajon Police K9 Officer then deployed his partner, Jester, to apprehend the suspect. A struggle ensued and the suspect stabbed the K9 in the head.

Officers detained the suspect, who was identified as 25-year-old Rani Alrais and transported him to a trauma center for bite injuries.

Jester, the dog, was transported to a nearby animal hospital with serious injuries. He was released from the emergency animal hospital and is now at home recovering form his injuries.

Over two dozen vehicles were located with slashed tires on Roanoke Avenue.

Suspect Rani Alrais was booked on charges of assault on a Peace Officer, assault on a police K9, felony vandalism, and carrying a concealed knife. Due to the number and severity of the charges, a bail enhancement was approved on the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3300, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers, 1-888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.