EL CAJON POLICE OFFICER DIVERTS GRAFFITI ARTISTS TO CREATE PUBLIC ART

By Miriam Raftery

June 19, 2020 (El Cajon) – When El Cajon Police Officer Michael Murphy found three youths spray-painting “peace” and “BLM”, he created a teaching moment. “I explained to them that by doing that, their message gets lost and destroys another person’s property. So I decided instead of arresting them we would work together to fix the damage and work on an area where they can post their message,” he posted on Facebook.

So he arranged to meet up with them, get plywood and find a place for them to express their views and creativity in a positive way - as well as having them lend a hand to clean up the defaced property.

Yesterday, he posted this update.“This is the mural they designed and just finished! I am proud to have gotten to know them through this experience. The city is working with the local churches to find it a place to have its message spread."

He voiced this wish for others to learn from the experience. "I hope that everyone who reads this story can see that no matter our skin color or the profession we work, we remember that we are all human and if we all treat each other with respect and dignity this will be a much better world.”