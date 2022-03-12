EL CAJON POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF BASEBALL BAT ASSAULT ON OFFICER; SUSPECT HAD LONG CRIMINAL HISTORY

By Miriam Raftery

March 12, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police Department has released body camera video of a baseball bat-wielding suspect who attacked an ECPD officer on March 4 at Parkway Plaza. The man had reportedly committed theft and threatened citizens with the bat. After the officer calmly asked the shoplifting suspect to drop the bat, the suspect can be heard stating, “I want to kill you, bro” as he swung the bat at the officer.

The suspect, Julian Kurko, wo was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He has a long history of criminal offenses, including convictions for two prior violent assaults on police officers.

“Every day, police officers respond to calls for service in our communities, never knowing what they will encounter. Officers are often challenged with making split-second, life-and-death decisions when threatened with unprovoked, violent attacks as they perform their duties,” says Lieutenant Randy Soulard. “The officer calmly contacted the suspect and, despite attempts to de-escalate the incident, was violently assaulted when the suspect attempted to strike the officer in the head with the bat.

He adds, “The officer was able to defend himself against the attack and restrain the suspect until backup arrived several minutes later. During the struggle, the officer was in a fight for his life, as the suspect continued to threaten to kill him.”

Since his arrest on March 4, the El Cajon Police Department has discovered that Kurko has an extensive history of violent crimes dating as far back as 2014. These violent crimes include assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats.

In 2018, Kurko was arrested and convicted for violently resisting a police officer and making criminal threats. Stemming from that arrest, Kurko was sentenced to prison with three years of probation. Also in 2018, Kurko was arrested for brandishing a replica firearm and making criminal threats.

In 2019, Kurko was again arrested for a violent assault on a police officer, as well as assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed dagger. Kurko was charged with being under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. Kurko was convicted for the violent assault on a police officer and was sentenced to prison and three years of probation.

In 2020, Kurko was again arrested for violently assaulting a police officer, as well as harassing a juvenile and violating his probation.

In 2021, Kurko was convicted of two separate counts of violently assaulting a police officer stemming from his previous arrests and was sentenced to three years in prison. Because he was in custody or in various drug and mental health treatment programs during the previous three years, Kurko was given credit for time served and was released from custody in December of 2021 and discharged from parole one month later in January.

In two separate incidents in January and February 2022, Kurko was arrested for being under the influence of drugs.

Julian Kurko is currently in custody at San Diego County Jail on charges of Attempt Murder of a Police Officer and Armed Robbery. The officer involved in the assault has since returned to full duty.