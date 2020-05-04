EL CAJON POLICE SEEK HELP TO FIND VANDAL AT CHURCH AND CAR DEALER: DAMAGE DELAYED DELIVERY OF PROTECTIVE GEAR TO HOSPITAL WORKERS

East County News Service

Photos: Surveillance video

May 4, 2020 (El Cajon) - El Cajon Police seek public help to find a vandal who damaged a church and car dealership, also breaking the windshield of a truck set to delivery donations of personal protective equipment to hospital workers, says Officer Sue Stoller.

The vandalism occurred at the Rock Church on Jackman Street last Monday at 5:15 a.m., where the church’s front door was also damaged, perhaps by throwing rocks or concrete blocks. The church had around $6,000 in damage.

About an hour later, the same suspect broke windows on four vehicles at the Good Man Auto dealership on El Cajon Blvd. near chase, several miles away. The vehicles sustained an estimated $4,500 in damage.

Surveillance footage at both locations shows the man wearing a striped sweatshirt or poncho, dark pants and brown shoes.

If you have information to help identify or locate this suspect, please contact the El Cajon Police Dept. at (619) 579-3311.

