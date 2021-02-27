EL CAJON POLICE SEEK INFO TO SOLVE FATAL SHOOTING

East County News Service

February 27, 2021 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police detectives are investigating an apparent homicide which is believed to have occurred yesterday. At approximately 4:11 am, ECPD received a call from a citizen reporting gun shots in the 800 block of S. Magnolia. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate a crime scene at that time.

Around 11: 34 a.m., the victim’s girlfriend returned home and found the victim deceased inside their apartment.

“The victim appears to have been shot at least one time. The suspect is unknown at this time,” says Lt. Keith MacArthur.

The victim’s information is being withheld pending notification of family.

An investigation continues; anyone with information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.