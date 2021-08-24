EL CAJON POLICE SEEK SUSPECT WHO STABBED, KILLED OCEANSIDE MAN IN PARKED CAR

By Miriam Raftery

August 24, 2021 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Police seek public help to identify an unknown male in dark clothing who fatally stabbed a man in the throat. The victim was in a parked car in the 400 block of Graves Avenue when the attack occurred around 11:21 p.m. Sunday night, August 22.

The victim, 54-year-old Patrick Heard of Oceanside, appeared to try and seek help but collapsed in front of an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call reporting the stabbing and provided aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

“No suspect(s) have been located at this time,” Lt. Keith MacArthur states in a press release. The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311 or (888) 580-8477.