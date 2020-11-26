EL CAJON POLICE SEEK WITNESSES TO ACCIDENT THAT KILLED PEDESTRIAN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Miriam Raftery 
 
November 26, 2020 (El Cajon) – A man in his 20s suffered a fatal head injury yesterday when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle Wednesday evening around 8:40 p.m. in the 300 block of West Chase Avenue. El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (619)579-3311.
 
Police and paramedics responded, but were unable to save the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
 
An initial indication indicates the vehicle was traveling westbound on West Chase Avenue near Estes Street, when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway.

At this time, police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors, says Lt. Jeremiah Larson, patrol division watch commander.
 
The police department reminds pedestrians to obey traffic lights, only cross the street at designated controlled intersections, and to wear bright or light-colored clothing for visibility.

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Comments

ekndz

Submitted by on

[url=https://radiopiano0.tumblr.com/post/635484843042537472/free-credit-score-how-to-get-your-free-scores]how to ck my credit score[/url] qnn [url=https://www.instapaper.com/p/woodbone1]check free credit score[/url] wcl [url=https://dailyuploads.net/66fkp2hpz6nh]how to increase credit score[/url] klv [url=https://diymarket.pl/en/users/seepehipsnild]free annual credit report government official[/url] ane [url=https://issuu.com/sizepvc6]check credit score free[/url] tjd [url=https://www.pkdealers.com/author/laceshears7/]experian credit report free[/url] jmj [url=http://winterer.ru/w/index.php?title=A_Check_Credit_Score_and_Learn_How_to_Repair_One]credit karma credit score free[/url] sxx [url=http://o919905e.beget.tech/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=32695]highest credit score[/url] bns [url=https://nerdgaming.science/wiki/Check_Credit_Score_Why_You_Need_to_Check_Your_Credit_Score]find out credit score[/url] luy [url=https://zzb.bz/DrZFp]get a credit report[/url] knn [url=http://xuzhoucsw.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=257579&do=profile&from=space]equifax free credit score[/url] lqz [url=http://www.pearltrees.com/linkmap9]credit check[/url] vdk [url=https://www.sendspace.com/file/i8xvr5]how do i check my credit score[/url] hey [url=http://boards.brownpride.com/member.php?u=1215790]credit bureau[/url] luu [url=https://gitlab.pagedmedia.org/calfmap7]what is a great credit score[/url] dlo [url=http://www.destekgelsin.com/member.php?action=profile&uid=7009]credit karma credit report[/url] xes [url=https://iszene.com/user-170241.html]credit score[/url] qpa [url=https://violanut5.bladejournal.com/post/2020/11/21/Check-Credit-Score-Why-You-Need-to-Check-Your-Credit-Score]discover credit score[/url] kbw [url=http://www.filedropper.com/howdoiraisemycreditscorexelhi]whats my credit score[/url] tko [url=http://astroclub.ir/member22200.html]how do i get my credit score[/url]

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange