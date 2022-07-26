EL CAJON POLICE SEEKS HELP TO FIND OWNERS OF JEWELRY STOLEN BY CAREGIVER

East County News Service 

July 26, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Do you recognize any of these jewelry pieces? El Cajon Police

detectives are working a burglary series associated with elder abuse. Victims who were being cared for by a caregiver had personal items stolen, ECPD reports on its Facebook page

The suspect proceeded to pawn the valuable items, which were recovered from a pawn shop in San Diego. We are now looking to reunite these items with their rightful owners,” the post states.

 

The items include:  

-WW2 Marine Veteran class ring with initials RDN 

-1946 Kearny High woman’s class ring 

-Gold Diamond Wedding Ring 

-Mens Wedding Band with ruby and diamonds 

-Gold Wedding band engraved with “I love you wedding 9/24/1977”

 

If you recognize any of these pieces as yours or belonging to a loved one, please contact Detective Winslow at 619-593-5714.


