EL CAJON POLICE SEEKS HELP TO FIND OWNERS OF JEWELRY STOLEN BY CAREGIVER

July 26, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Do you recognize any of these jewelry pieces? El Cajon Police
detectives are working a burglary series associated with elder abuse. Victims who were being cared for by a caregiver had personal items stolen, ECPD reports on its Facebook page.
“The suspect proceeded to pawn the valuable items, which were recovered from a pawn shop in San Diego. We are now looking to reunite these items with their rightful owners,” the post states.
The items include:
-WW2 Marine Veteran class ring with initials RDN
-1946 Kearny High woman’s class ring
-Gold Diamond Wedding Ring
-Men’s Wedding Band with ruby and diamonds
-Gold Wedding band engraved with “I love you wedding 9/24/1977”
If you recognize any of these pieces as yours or belonging to a loved one, please contact Detective Winslow at 619-593-5714.
