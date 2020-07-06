EL CAJON REOPENS COVID RENTAL AND UTILITY ASSSITANCE PRORAM

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

July 6, 2020 (El Cajon)- Today, the City of El Cajon is briefly re-opening its rental and utility assistance program to accept a limited number of applications.

The program initially opened and closed on May 26, 2020, although some funding remains available for additional applications.

On May 12, the El Cajon City Council approved the use of CARES Act funding through its Community Development Block Grant funds for several COVID response programs. The City Council directed a large portion of the funding towards rental and utility assistance with the aim of helping those most vulnerable to loss of employment due to COVD-19.

The rental and utility assistance program is offered through three area nonprofits under contract with the City. The program is targeted to support El Cajon residents who have existing leases and are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 emergency.

To apply for the program, please contact one of the following service providers:



· CSA San Diego County

 www.c4sa.org/ or call (619) 444-5700.

· Home Start, Inc.

 www.home-start.org/. Email housing@home-start.org or call

(619) 430-0032.

· Interfaith Shelter Network

 www.interfaithshelter.org/rapid-rehousing-housing-assistance or call 619-

702-5399.

 

Due to continuing social distancing requirements, walk-in clients are not being accepted at this time. Please call or visit the website of one of the agencies listed above to learn about the specific requirements for eligibility and to apply.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange