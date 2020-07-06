EL CAJON REOPENS COVID RENTAL AND UTILITY ASSSITANCE PRORAM

East County News Service

July 6, 2020 (El Cajon)- Today, the City of El Cajon is briefly re-opening its rental and utility assistance program to accept a limited number of applications.

The program initially opened and closed on May 26, 2020, although some funding remains available for additional applications.

On May 12, the El Cajon City Council approved the use of CARES Act funding through its Community Development Block Grant funds for several COVID response programs. The City Council directed a large portion of the funding towards rental and utility assistance with the aim of helping those most vulnerable to loss of employment due to COVD-19.

The rental and utility assistance program is offered through three area nonprofits under contract with the City. The program is targeted to support El Cajon residents who have existing leases and are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 emergency.

To apply for the program, please contact one of the following service providers:





· CSA San Diego County



www.c4sa.org/ or call (619) 444-5700.



· Home Start, Inc.



www.home-start.org/. Email housing@home-start.org or call



(619) 430-0032.



· Interfaith Shelter Network



www.interfaithshelter.org/rapid-rehousing-housing-assistance or call 619-



702-5399.





Due to continuing social distancing requirements, walk-in clients are not being accepted at this time. Please call or visit the website of one of the agencies listed above to learn about the specific requirements for eligibility and to apply.