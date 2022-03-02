EL CAJON REVS UP FOR CLASSIC CRUISE OPENING DAY APRIL 13

East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (El Cajon) – Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows return in the heart of downtown El Cajon, where thousands of people converge to visit displays of classic vehicles each Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Opening night is April 13. The season runs through October 26. 

Many attendees enjoy arriving early to dine at local restaurants, including some with outdoor seating.  The events customarily also include a DJ with music to liven up the festivities.

For details, visit https://downtownelcajon.com/cajon-classic-cruise-car-shows/.

 


