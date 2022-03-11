EL CAJON, SANTEE TREE PLANTING EVENTS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS MARCH 12

By Kevork Kurdoghlian, California Urban Forests Council

March 11, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – AMPlifying the Urban Forest is coming to El Cajon and Santee on Saturday, March 12 to empower El Cajon, Santee and 26 municipal agencies and other organizations throughout California to plant nearly 2,000 trees with the help of volunteers. The program is developed and presented by the groundbreaking partnership between the California Urban Forests Council (CaUFC), West Coast Arborists (WCA), Taylor Guitars, Western Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture (WCISA) and the Britton Fund.

Tree planting in El Cajon starts at 8 a.m. at Wells Park located at 1153 E Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021.

In Santee, volunteers will start planting trees at 10 a.m. at Woodglen Vista Park located at 10250 Woodglen Vista Dr. Santee, Ca 92071.

With an event of this size and magnitude, AMPlifying the Urban Forest will need hands-on volunteers to help successfully execute this extraordinary tree planting event. The cities of El Cajon and Santee are seeking local volunteers to empower and educate their local communities on the importance of healthy, diverse urban forests.

All participating volunteers will have the chance to enter to win a Taylor GT Urban Ash, a guitar sourced from trees that once flourished in a California urban forest community and had reached the end of its lifecycle. This guitar, valued at $1,499, showcases one of the many ways urban trees continue to provide value even after they are no longer growing in our communities.

If you are ready to get your hands dirty, below are steps you can take to make AMPlifying the Urban Forests a successful event and to help advance the collaborative urban forestry movement.Step 1: Visit the unique volunteer registration page for El Cajon or Santee to sign up for the event

Step 2: Encourage family and friends to get involved and volunteer with you!

Step 3: Follow our Follow our Facebook Instagram and Twitter to receive the latest updates and news regarding the event.

Step 4: Visit Visit investfromthegroundup.org to sign up and receive direct email updates related to the event and volunteer opportunities.

AMPlifying the Urban Forest would not be possible without the assistance of local volunteers. We need everyone’s help to advance our collaborative urban forestry movement and increase awareness about the importance of growing and maintaining a thriving, local urban forest is so important to our communities.

The event organizers hope to see you there as we plant new trees and share their journey from seed to shade to song.





Funding for this project is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as part of the California Climate Investments Program and the US Forest Service.