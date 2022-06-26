EL CAJON SEEKS INPUT ON WEST MAIN STREET ENTRANCE DESIGN

East County News Service

June 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is preparing a Caltrans application to beautify West Main Street at the entrance to downtown El Cajon and welcomes your input.

The proposed project will install a new modern roundabout (at the intersection of El Cajon Blvd., Main Street and Douglas), construct separated bikeways, improved sidewalks, new street lighting, and landscaping.

You can view the proposed new road design and provide your feedback and ideas at www.elcajon.gov/ATPSurvey.