EL CAJON SEEKS YOUTH OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS

Source: City of El Cajon

February 3, 2021 (El Cajon) -- The City of El Cajon Teen Coalition is accepting nominations for the 2020 “Youth of the Year” award. The award recognizes outstanding students who went above and beyond to serve the El Cajon community over the past year.

The City Council will present two awards - one to a middle school student and one to a high school student.

The award criteria includes leadership, community service, commitment, and the value and impact of the community service completed during the 2020 calendar year. To be eligible, nominees must live in El Cajon and/or attend an El Cajon school.

Applications are available on the City’s website at www.cityofelcajon.us/teen-coalition or at recreation centers. Applications must be submitted by March 26, 2021.

For more information, please call Fa’amalo “Malo” Lutu at (619) 441-1555 or email flutu@cityofelcajon.us.