EL CAJON STABBING SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SPRING VALLEY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Miriam Raftery
 
December 2, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – On October 23, a family member found Victor Saul Garcia Jr., 33, dead inside his home in the 1100 block of Marlene Avenue in EL Cajon.  El Cajon Police homicide detectives and the forensic lab determined that the victim had been stabbed several times after a struggle.

Police identified Gustavo Rojas Salgado, 25, of San Diego as the suspect. Salgado Salgado had an unrelated warrant for his arrest. ECPD Detectives worked with the U.S. Marshall’s Regional Fugitive Task Force to attempt to locate Salgado. 
 
On November 29, Salgado was located by the Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force in Spring Valley. ECPD detectives and members of the Fugitive Task Force arrested Salgado at 9770 Campo Road in Spring Valley, according to Lt. K. MacArthur with ECPD.
 
He was booked into jail for his warrant and for the murder of Victor Garcia Jr. 
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange