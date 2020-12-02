EL CAJON STABBING SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

December 2, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – On October 23, a family member found Victor Saul Garcia Jr., 33, dead inside his home in the 1100 block of Marlene Avenue in EL Cajon. El Cajon Police homicide detectives and the forensic lab determined that the victim had been stabbed several times after a struggle.

Police identified Gustavo Rojas Salgado, 25, of San Diego as the suspect. Salgado Salgado had an unrelated warrant for his arrest. ECPD Detectives worked with the U.S. Marshall’s Regional Fugitive Task Force to attempt to locate Salgado.

On November 29, Salgado was located by the Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force in Spring Valley. ECPD detectives and members of the Fugitive Task Force arrested Salgado at 9770 Campo Road in Spring Valley, according to Lt. K. MacArthur with ECPD.

He was booked into jail for his warrant and for the murder of Victor Garcia Jr.