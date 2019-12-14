EL CAJON STAKE CHOIR TO PRESENT CHRISTMAS CHORAL CONCERT ON SUNDAY, DEC. 15

East County News Service

December 14, 2019 (El Cajon) -- The El Cajon Stake Choir of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will present its annual evening of choral Christmas music on Sunday evening, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The El Cajon Stake Center is located at 1270 So. Orange Avenue (off Chase Avenue) in El Cajon.

There is no admission charge for the event.

Directed by Marilyn Harris-White, the concert will feature traditional Christmas carols including Harris-White’s own work, “The Greatest Gift.” The concert will also include John Rutter’s “Gloria.” and community sing along of holiday favorites.

“This time of year means so many things to so many people. It is a time of fun and merry-making, but it is also a time for many people of reflection. It is a privilege to be a musician and be able to share the message of Jesus Christ's birth and mission in a powerful and beautiful way,” says White-Harris.