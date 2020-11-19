EL CAJON TECHNOLOGY SURVEY

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing; CC by SA-NC

November 19, 2020 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is currently developing a strategic plan to invest in advanced technologies over the next 10 years. These investments will enhance the relationship between the City and its residents, businesses, and visitors.

The city invites residents, business owners and visitors to El Cajon to be a part of this process by taking a brief 5-minute survey. Your feedback will help staff explore ideas and concepts that will help transform the future of El Cajon.