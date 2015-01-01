EL CAJON WOMAN, 53, DIES IN CUSTODY AT SANTEE DETENTION FACILITY

East County News Service

June 19,2025 (Santee) – A woman who died at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on June 13 has been identified as Linda Bagby, 53, of El Cajon. This is the sixth in-custody death this year at detention facilities in San Diego County.

Deputies were serving dinner when they found Bagby unresponsive in her cell, according to Lieutenant Juan Marquez.

Upon observing the situation, the deputies immediately activated 9-1-1, requested assistance from the facility's medical staff and began CPR. Paramedics and the Santee Fire Department assumed lifesaving measures upon their arrival,” he says. Despite their efforts, Bagby was pronounced deceased at the detention facility at about 4:35 p.m.

Bagby had been in custody since January 3 and was facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and felony vandalism.

“The San Diego Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the Bagby family and all those affected by Ms. Bagby's passing. A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will continue to support the family as they navigate through this difficult time,” a press release from the Sheriff’s department states.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified regarding the incident. As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all aspects of this incident are examined.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.