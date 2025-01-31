EL CAJON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SENDING DRUG-LACED MAIL TO LAS COLINAS DETENTION FACILITY IN SANTEE

East County News Service

January 31, 2025 – Annette Smith, 58, of El Cajon has been arrested on suspicion of mailing a narcotic-laced greeting card into a San Diego County Jail.

In December 2024, deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Mail Processing Center intercepted a greeting card intended for Alicia Abungan, 52, who is in custody at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. While inspecting the card, deputies noticed it had the appearance of being soaked in narcotics.

The Sheriff's Detention Investigations Unit began a criminal investigation, which identified Smith as responsible for mailing the greeting card containing narcotics.

On January 29, Sheriff's DIU Detectives along with deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation's Crime Suppression Team and Santee Sheriff's Station's Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Team served a search warrant at Smith's home in El Cajon.

“During the search, detectives found evidence related to the mail case and 35.67 grams of methamphetamine,”says Sergeant Aaron Brown.

Smith was arrested on numerous charges, including sending a controlled substance into jail. This is a felony charge with a penalty of up to six years in custody.