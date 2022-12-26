EL CAJON WOMAN KILLED IN MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 94

By Miriam Raftery

December 26, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Leslie Nunez Rosas, 25, died Friday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on State Route 94 near the College Avenue exit in Lemon Grove.

According to the California Highway Patrol, she was driving a grey Nissan sedan west on 94 when a vehicle traveling in the same direction struck multiple vehicles, including hers. The impact caused her vehicle to veer down an embankment and collide with another vehicle.

Rosas was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested nearby, after striking multiple vehicles and fleeing the scene, NBC 7 reports.