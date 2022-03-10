EL CAPITAN HIGH SCHOOL COUNSELOR KRISTINA MOYA NAMED GUHSD COUNSELOR OF THE YEAR

El Capitan High School counselor recognized in surprise ceremony during National School Counselor Week

Source: Grossmont Union High School District

March 10, 2022 (Lakeside) - Grossmont Union School District (GUHSD)’s “School Counselor of the Year” is El Capitan High School’s Kristina Moya. GUHSD Superintendent Theresa Kemper, Principal Scott Goergens, district leaders and dozens of El Capitan High School staff and students surprised Moya with the announcement as part of National School Counselor Week .

“Kristina works extremely hard every day to ensure that every student has a path to their best future,” said Superintendent Kemper. “She is a shining example of the type of care for students that makes our district so special, so I am honored to recognize her with this award,” Kemper added.

Moya started her career in GUHSD in 2013 when she was hired as a Finance Technician at El Capitan High School. As a Counselor, she served at Mount Miguel and Granite Hills High Schools before she started full time at El Capitan in 2017.

“Kristina Moya does her work out of passion, and she absolutely loves our students,” said El Capitan High School Principal Scott Goergens. “She goes out of her way to help others, is seen as a role model for underrepresented groups on campus, and has reached out personally to serve families that have struggled during this challenging time. All of us at El Capitan are privileged to work with her,” Goergens continued.