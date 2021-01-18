ELDERLY CAN NOW GET VACCINATIONS AT PETCO PARK, WITH RESERVATION

“We took this action today to add individuals 75 years of age and older because they are at the greatest risk,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It remains our intention to expand vaccines to those 65 and older the week of January 25, contingent of vaccine availability.”

These new requirements apply to the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station and other Point of Distribution sites providing County vaccine. More information is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine and reservations can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

Only Health Care Workers (Phase 1A, All Tiers) and those 75 and older (Phase 1B, Tier 1) can visit vaccination sites.