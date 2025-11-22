Elderly man who died in custody had urinary tract infection, high blood pressure and heart disease

By Miriam Raftery

November 22, 2025 (San Diego) – The Medical Examiner has concluded that 82-year-old Karim Talib died of natural causes in the San Diego Central Jail on July 28. The autopsy determined that the cause of death was high blood pressure and heart disease complicated by acute kidney disease due to a urinary tract infection. ECM has emailed the Sheriff’s department to learn whether Talib had previously been diagnosed with these conditions and if he was receiving medication for them at the time of his death.

The San Diego Union-Tribune interviewed inmates who said they repeatedly asked for help for Talib, who showed clear signs of mental confusion and decline, with his meal trays stacking up uneaten, medication not taken, and a diaper overflowing. Untreated urinary tract infections can cause dementia-like symptoms in the elderly.

He had been in custody since May 27, two months, when he was found unresponsive in his cell by Sheriff’s deputies and a facilities nurse distributing mediation. Deputies immediately called 9-1-1, began CPR and asked for help from the jail’s medical staff. Paramedics and the San Diego Fire Department assumed lifesaving measures upon their arrival. Despite their efforts, Talib was pronounced deceased at the detention facility at about 9:10 a.m.

He was facing charges for mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. He was pending a court hearing related to his mental competency.

“The San Diego Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the Talib family and all those affected by Mr. Talib's passing. A Sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will continue to support the family as they navigate through this difficult time,” Lieutenant Juan Marquez states in a press release.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified regarding the incident and as is protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating.