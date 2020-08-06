ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN KILLED JAYWALKING IN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery

August 6, 2020 (El Cajon) – A man in his 80s was struck by a vehicle late last night at 11:36 p.m. while illegally crossing a roadway in El Cajon, says Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Jamacha approaching the intersection at East Main Street when it struck the victim, who sustained major injuries to his head and legs.

He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

“It does not appear at this time drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, said Lt. Larson. No description of the vehicle was provided in the ECPD release.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to call (619) 579-3311.

The ECPD also reminds those who walk day or night to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections, and wear bright or light colored clothing for visibility.