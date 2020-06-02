ELDERLY WOMAN INJURED BY TROLLEY IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery and Henri MIgala

Photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson and Henri Migala

June 2, 2020 (La Mesa) – A 78-year-old woman has been transported to a hospital after suffering injuries when a trolley struck her red Toyota car near the trolley station at the intersection of Spring Street and La Mesa Blvd. in La Mesa this afternoon.

Firefighters from Heartland Fire used jaws of life to rescue the woman, who was struck while trying to drive across the tracks, a Border Patrol officer at the scene told ECM.

The woman complained of pain in her side and neck, according to CBS News, which has dramatic video of the rescue.